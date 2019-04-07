Police: Drunk off mouthwash, woman asks to smoke weed before going to jail

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PROVO, Utah (KTVX) - Police find a woman walking the streets with bloody feet and a bottle of mouthwash.

According to arrest records, Francesca Farias-Swenson, 20, was drinking mouthwash to get intoxicated. She called her boyfriend to pick her up, so they could go to Provo Canyon and talk.

Police said Farias-Swenson got angry and started kicking the front window of the car, damaging it. Her boyfriend drove her to her parent's house where records state Farias-Swenson started kicking the car window again.

She was not allowed in the house. Police said they found Farias-Swenson walking down the road with her feet bleeding from the glass window. Officers said she had a bottle of mouthwash with her and admitted to drinking it. They said she appeared to be intoxicated and asked officers if she could smoke a bowl of marijuana before going to jail.

Records show a pill bottle that contained marijuana was found in her pocket. Farias-Swenson was booked into the Utah County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance, and criminal mischief.