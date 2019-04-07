Rhino poacher trampled to death by elephants, eaten by lions

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. NELSPRUIT, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 02: A rhino is seen at Kruger National Park during a visit by Prince Harry on the fifth day of an official visit to Africa on December 2, 2015 in Nelspruit, South Africa. (Photo by Paul Edwards - Pool/Getty Images)

(WFLA) - A man was trampled to death by elephants after he allegedly entered a South African wildlife reserve to kill rhinos. The Letaba Herald reported a pride of lions is believed to have eaten some of the man's remains.

Kruger National Park officials said a human skull and a pair of pants were found Thursday after other poachers told the man's family what happened and the family notified park officials.

Four other poachers were arrested.

“Entering Kruger National Park illegally and on foot is not wise, it holds many dangers and this incident is evidence of that,” Glenn Phillips, who manages the national preserve, told the newspaper. “It is very sad to see the daughters of the deceased mourning the loss of their father, and worse still, only being able to recover very little of his remains.”