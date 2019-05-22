Student sick after given toilet water by classmate

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS Newspath) - A 15-year-old Penncrest High School student is still sick after state police say two 15-year-old girls gave him a drink laced with toilet water and urine.

It happened on school grounds around 8:30 PM on May 7th, 2019. The victim, a few days later, made a complaint to investigators. Sources claim he has since suffered from an e.coli-related infection, a direct result, we're told, of drinking the foul cocktail.

Reaction to news of the state police investigation ranged from disgust, to people wanting to know more.

State Police are proceeding with an aggravated assault investigation, which remains active.

No charges have been filed against the two 15-year-old girls. Though sources tell CBS the school did discipline the pair.