Vienna Beef hot dogs recalled because they might contain metal fragments

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS News) - More than 2,000 pounds of Vienna Beef hot dogs are being recalled because they might contain metal fragments, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a news release. The potentially tainted ton of beef frank links was produced on May 2 and shipped to retailers in three states: Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana, the USDA said.

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service urged consumers not to consume the recalled products, but throw away or return them to where they were purchased. The Food Safety and Inspection Service said the recalled beef frank links may already be in consumer refrigerators or freezers.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to eating the recalled hot dogs, but anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider, the FSIS said.