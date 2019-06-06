Virginia's first multi-level go-kart track opens this weekend Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) -- The state's first multi-level go-kart track debuts this weekend at Fun Land of Fredericksburg.

The million dollar project took five months to complete. Fun Land says the goal is to take go-karting to the next level.

"You get butterflies in your stomach when you're driving around for the first time," General Manager Clint Novak said.

The go-kart track boosts to three levels.

"When you're at the tallest point the cart is sitting 30-feet above the ground," Novak said. "Which makes it the tallest attraction at Fun Land of Fredericksburg."

The 1,800-foot long track is already creating a buzz all over Virginia. Fun Land said people in DC, Maryland and Richmond have been anticipating the speedways grand opening.

The new attraction at Fun Land looks to boost the tourism economy.

"We really wanted to do something that was going to be unique not only to us but to Fredericksburg and even Virginia in this case," Novak said. "We were really excited to come up with a plan and execute it with the city of Fredericksburg."

If you are an annual pass holder at Fun Land you can test out the track on Friday, June 7. The track will open for the public Saturday, June 8 at 12 p.m. To buy passes for the grand opening click here.