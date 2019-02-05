Woman arrested for throwing frozen pork chop at boyfriend
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) - A Florida woman was arrested over the weekend after deputies say she hit her boyfriend with a frozen pork chop.
Pasco County deputies say the incident involving 48-year-old Jennifer Brassard happened Friday night in Brooksville.
According to an arrest report, Brassard and the victim got into an argument around 9:45 in their home. At some point during the argument, deputies say Brassard threw a frozen pork chop at the victim.
The pork chop hit the man on his eyebrow and caused about a half-inch laceration, the arrest report says.
Deputies say Brassard left the scene after the argument. She was arrested the next day for domestic battery.
