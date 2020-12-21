Natural Christmas tree sales up despite less supply and higher prices

Shawn Clyburn has been selling Christmas trees for 27 years in Kanawha City.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — At only days away from Christmas, Christmas tree sellers are reporting an increase in sales this year despite higher prices and less supply.

The National Christmas Tree Association was anticipating this.

Much like outdoor activities and gardening experienced a revival during quarantine, so are natural Christmas trees more in demand.

“We come here every year to get a tree and we always wait for our children to get home and my second child is the marines so he just got home last night at 3:30 a.m.,” said a last-minute Christmas tree shopper at the Kanawha City Piggly Wiggly Sunday.

For 27 years Shawn Clyburn has been selling his Christmas trees at the same corner at the Piggly Wiggly parking lot.

He says it’s like a second home for him now.

“They tell me I’m tradition here,” said Clyburn.

“Christmas don’t start in Kanawha City until I pull in.”

Clyburn and his father haul them every year from North Carolina and Virginia to Charleston.

He says you can’t sell them where they grow.

“You got fields as big as Ohio cornfields and you can’t drag the trees, you gotta carry them out especially when it’s wet,” he said.

On Sunday Clyburn only had eight Concolor fir trees left; his Fraser Fir and white pine all gone.

He says sales were up this year…”Everybody’s getting cabin fever after COVID-19 and wanting to take advantage of something nice after so much bad is going on”.

Also up, were his prices, which he says have gone up about 25%.

“The so-called backyard farmers have gotten out of the business and it’s helped drive the prices up,” he said.

You can catch Clyburn next year.

He sets the trees up every year on Thanksgiving in his same corner.

