Natural gas cost drops for Columbia Gas customers amid shut-off suspensions

LEXINGTON, KY (WOWK) – Columbia Gas of Kentucky has received approval from the Kentucky Public Service Commission (PSC) for its most recent Gas Cost Adjustment (GCA).

The company says, effective today, Columbia Gas of Kentucky’s new gas supply cost reflects a 13.3% decrease from $3.4339 per Mcf (1,000 cubic feet) to $2.9780 per Mcf. The new cost will remain in effect until the next scheduled GCA in September 2020.

Columbia Gas of Kentucky says it adjusts its gas supply cost quarterly to reflect current market conditions. These quarterly GCAs are submitted for approval to the Kentucky PSC. The company also says natural gas distribution companies do not earn a profit on their gas commodity costs and Columbia Gas of Kentucky passes the cost along to customers without markup.

The company says the two primary components that comprise a customer’s monthly bill are the gas supply cost and delivery costs. The gas supply cost includes the commodity cost, interstate pipeline charges and storage costs. The delivery charges cover the cost of delivering the gas to the customer’s home or business through the company’s pipeline infrastructure, as well as line inspection, repair, 24-hour emergency service and other services.

Columbia Gas suspended late payments and shutoffs for nonpayment until further notice in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company says it has more information on resources for impacted families, including flexible payment plans, as well as information on how the company bills customers on its website.

Columbia Gas says it encourages customers to enroll in the Budget Payment Plan, which spreads winter heating costs throughout the year and allows customers to pay the same amount every month. The Budget Payment Plan begins each May, but customers can enroll at any time by calling 1-800-432-9345 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. The company also offers a furnace replacement program for eligible low-income customers in partnership with Community Action Council and its weatherization program. Customers can call Community

Action at 1-800-244-2275 to see if they are eligible.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories