Nature trail to connect students to Ridenour Lake

NITRO, WV (WOWK) Americorps members have been hard at work for several days putting in a new art and nature learning trail in Nitro, WV. They are working hand in hand with the city and other groups to construct a half mile walking trail that goes from behind the elementary school to Ridenour Lake.

The idea is to help students get more active and learn about the outdoors.

“A complete outdoor education environment is what we are trying to create here,” explained Tracy Toler, a leader on the project. “Young people really learn best hands on and from a biology standpoint to be able to come out and get your hands in the dirt and look around for different fungi and insects and plant life and everything really is the most exciting way to learn.”

The trail will be covered in crushed stone and accessible to everyone. The trail is expected to be open within a few days with additional improvements coming by spring of 2021.