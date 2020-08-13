NCAA cancels Divison I fall championships

NCAA President Mark Emmert announced on Thursday that the NCAA will not hold its Division I fall championships in 2020.

As the season draws closer, the various governing bodies across college athletics are making decisions on how they are moving forward during the COVID-19 pandemic, with many conferences and individual universities opting to postpone or outright cancel their fall athletic schedules.

"We cannot, at this point, have fall NCAA championships."



NCAA President Mark Emmert discusses the latest developments in fall sports and looks ahead to winter and spring championships.



“We cannot now, at this point, have fall NCAA championships, because there’s not enough school participating,” Emmert said. “The Board of Governors also said, ‘Look, if you don’t have half of the schools playing a sport, you can’t have a legitimate championship.’ So we can’t in any Division I NCAA championship sport, which is everything other than FBS football, that goes on in the fall. Sadly, tragically, that’s going to be the case this fall, full-stop.”

Emmert added that the NCAA’s focus is now on the winter and spring seasons because of their cancellations in 2020, and he is confident that those can be figured out. The NCAA president said they are mulling various options, including smaller bracket sizes, holding them in pre-determined sites and even the possibility of bubble options.

“Is it doable? Yeah,” Emmert said. “We want to make it work for the students.”

This ruling affects West Virginia’s women’s and men’s soccer, women’s volleyball and women’s cross country teams. It does not affect football in any direct way, as that is managed by the various FBS conferences.