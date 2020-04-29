Neal Brown is “hopeful and cautiously optimistic” that there will be a football season this fall

While businesses across the country are attempting to put together timetables for possible reopening, a major question mark still looms over the college football world: will there be a season this fall?

The Big 12 Conference, as well as athletic directors across the nation, have been in constant communication throughout the coronavirus crisis with the aim of figuring out that answer. So far, Neal Brown has felt confident about the response they’ve had.

“I think we’ve really done a nice job, led by Commissioner [Bob] Bowlsby and our athletic directors in the Big 12 Conference, taking kind of a ‘wait and see’ approach and not getting too far out into the future,” Brown said. “Because I think that everybody that’s going through this is kind of dealing with it and where I think we’re making mistakes is making declarations really far down the road.”

The current suspension of team activities from the Big 12 is set to expire on May 31, a decision which was originally made at the end of March.

“Everything we’ve done in our league right now is focused on that May 31,” Brown added. “And I think [WVU Athletic Director] Shane [Lyons], who leads the football oversight committee, they’ve been commissioned with figuring out a return to play and what that looks like.”

Overall, Brown praises the Big 12’s response for not being “reactive,” especially on the end of Commissioner Bowlsby.

Looking forward to a possible fall season, Brown is looking forward with a positive outlook.

“We’re hopeful [and] cautiously optimistic about playing the season on time,” he said. “I’m sure it won’t be a normal fall, when we think about a normal fall football Saturday, I’m not sure we’re gonna have that. But I am cautiously optimistic and hopeful that we are going to play.”