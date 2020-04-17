Neal Brown, Mike Joseph and more: here’s what’s coming up on the WVU Coaches Show

The West Virginia Illustrated team is bringing you a football-filled episode of the WVU Coaches Show this weekend for what would have been the annual Gold-Blue Spring Game. Hosts Nick Farrell and Anjelica Trinone discuss what’s going on with the team with Coach Neal Brown and strength and conditioning coach Mike Joseph.

Nick and Anjelica discuss WVU Basketball’s freshman standout Oscar Tshiebwe and his announcement last week to declare for the NBA draft. Nick and Anjelica were able to catch up with Coach Bob Huggins earlier in the week to discuss the news, and will discuss Huggins’s thoughts on Oscar’s decision to enter his name into the draft.

Anjelica catches up with Coach Brown to discuss the unprecedented times and how it has affected the WVU football team. Coach Brown also touches on the accountability teams and how he is leaning on them more than ever, how the team has altered the standards for gaining points for accountability teams, and how the team is establishing a routine during these times. Coach Brown and Anjelica also discuss Colton McKivitz and his journey leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft, which will be held virtually April 23-25.

Mike Joseph also joins the program this weekend to talk strength and conditioning for the Mountaineers while staying at home. Joseph discusses the challenges in instructing and keeping players in a routine from a far, as well as having goals for each player they can reach every week with equipment they have access to. Joseph believes they will find who the real leaders are on the team during this time.

See all this and more coming up this weekend on The WVU Coaches Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.



The WVU Coaches Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from West Virginia Illustrated brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 30-minute magazine style show that sets up the 2020 season for the Mountaineers.