(WIVB) – A classic candy is making a comeback.
Necco Wafers are headed back to store shelves.
On Thursday, the Spangler Candy Company announced that the flavored discs will return. Spangler purchased the brand two years ago and has been working on its return. They should be in major drug stores across the nation by June.
Necco Wafers were created in 1847.
