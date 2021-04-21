Need your second Moderna vaccine dose in Scioto County? Here’s what to do

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Scioto County Health Department is working to contact residents who received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on or before March 26.
The department says there are some residents staff members have not been able to reach and asks they visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/ or call the health department at 740-302-8277 to schedule their second doses.
Upcoming vaccine clinic dates in the county are scheduled for:
- Thursday, April 22 from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
- Friday, April 23, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
- Monday, April 26, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
- Tuesday, April 27, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
- Thursday evening, April 29, 2021 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
Health officials say all of the clinics will be in the Scioto County Courthouse lobby at 602 7th Street in Portsmouth. Those attending should use the 6th Street entrance. Walk-Ins for the clinics are welcomed and encouraged.
