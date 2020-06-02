Neighbors in Youngs Bottom say flooding is a growing concern in their community

YOUNGS BOTTOM, WV (WOWK) Neighbors in the Youngs Bottom area near Elkview say their yards, garages, and road flood almost every time it rains.

“It comes down the hill into this lady’s garage and it is sitting there now wet,” said resident Randy Holbert. “I had to go in my garage and wash that mud out of there again. It was about three inches deep in my garage.”

Holbert and his neighbors they say when it rains water comes across Elk River Road and then through their property. They say when it rains water is pouring off of Holsclaw Drive, right above Elk River Road and Greg Shaffer’s house.

“It comes right off of my backyard, comes around my garage, floods my garage, floods my neighbors garage beside me and goes under my house,” Shaffer explained. He said he’s had to replace his kitchen floor several times and he’s had to haul off several truck loads of mud that washed into his yard.

Most of the people living in the neighborhood have similar stories of damaged property, ruined lawns and constant fear of flooding.

They say the private road through their neighborhood has also been damaged by all of the water and mud. They say so far asking the state for help has been a dead end.

Intersection of Holsclaw Drive and Elk River Road, above the community.

“We’ve reached out to them and it is like they just shut us off,” said John Blackwell.

He said even though the road in their neighborhood doesn’t belong to the state they believe the state does have a responsibility to address what they see as the source of the problem.

“We really would just like to have someone help do the state road side of it,” Blackwell said. “I know they are busy. I get that. But it is just one of those things that they know they have an issue up there. But now it is an issue here and they say it is the property owners.”

We reached out to Brent Walker, a spokesperson for the West Virginia Division of Highways who said they have done some ditch work in that area to help alleviate the problem. They plan on sending a representative to this neighborhood to take a closer look at the situation.