Nevada Supreme Court: Biden win there stands

FILE – In this Nov. 10, 2020, file photo President-elect Joe Biden smiles as he speaks at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. President-elect Biden turns 78 on Friday, Nov. 20. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) – The Nevada Supreme Court has made Joe Biden’s win in the state official, approving the final canvass of the Nov. 3 election.

The unanimous action Tuesday by the seven nonpartisan justices sends to Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak results that will deliver six electoral votes from the western U.S. battleground state to Biden.

The court action drew extra scrutiny amid legal efforts by the state GOP and Trump campaign to prevent sending vote-by-mail ballots to all 1.82 million active registered voters and then to stop the counting of the 1.4 million votes that were cast.

The decision comes just a few hours after the Pennsylvania election results were certified, giving that state’s 20 electoral votes to the President-elect.

Late Monday the head of the General Services Administration finally authorized the transition process to begin, freeing up millions of dollars to the Biden-Harris transition team.