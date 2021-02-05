New Boston man arrested on drug charges after S.W.A.T. raid

NEW BOSTON, OH (WOWK)—A New Boston man was arrested on drug charges after the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force and Portsmouth Police Department S.W.A.T. executed a narcotics-related search warrant.

Early Friday morning, the police searched the residence of Rodney W. Green, 54, and Lora M. Smith, 36, and seized approximately 32 grams of suspected methamphetamine (a street value of about $1,600), a small amount of marijuana, digital scales, approximately $560, drug paraphernalia and other evidence of drug trafficking.

Green was charged with two second-degree felonies, trafficking and possession of suspected Methamphetamine, and a fifth-degree criminal tools felony. Smith also had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear for court to answer to a lesser misdemeanor drug charge.

Green and Smith will be held in Scioto County Jail until their arraignment on Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday, February 8 at 9:00 a.m.

Scioto County Sheriff Thoroughman and Chief Brewer request anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force to phone their tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.