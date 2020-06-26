There is a new online tool to help determine the amount of coronavirus present on surfaces and in the air.
The Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology has developed an online calculator that allows you to enter weather conditions in your area to determine the risk of coming into contact with the coronavirus.
Acting Undersecretary William Bryan sat down with Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen to discuss the new technology and how it was developed. Bryan also talked about the DHS Science and Technology PANTHR initiative and their efforts to research the virus.
Bryan says the heat and humidity of southeast Louisiana are favorable ingredients for the rapid decay of the virus in the air and on surfaces outdoors.
You can access the online surface calculator here https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/sars-calculator
The airborne decay calculator can be found here https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/sars-airborne-calculator
For more information on the PANTHR initiative including answers to many common coronavirus questions you can visit the DHS at https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/panthr
Below is the full unedited interview with Hank and William Bryan.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Congress approves bill to make District of Columbia the 51st State
- Woman gives birth in parking lot as security camera records
- Thomas Blanton, KKK bomber of Birmingham church, dies at 81
- Justice gives update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State
- Facebook, Twitter shares drop as European giant pulls ads
- New calculator to determine coronavirus presence
- Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 48,683 total cases, 2,788 deaths; nearly 1,000 new cases reported
- 3 charged after toddler found in kennel surrounded by mice, snakes
- Virus cases increase in Scioto County
- Black woman in Wisconsin says men doused her in lighter fluid, set her on fire