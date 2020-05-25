Live Now
New cases of COVID-19 announced in Mountain State

by: Joey Stipek

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports three new cases of COVID-19.

As of 10 a.m., on May 25, 2020 there are 86,325 total confirmatory laboratory results:

  • 1,774 total cases
  • 1,135 recoveries
  • 72 deaths

The cumulative positive percent positive number is 2.06%.

Confirmed cases per county: Barbour (7/0), Berkeley (276/10), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (3/0), Cabell (57/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (45/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (21/0), Hancock (16/2), Hardy (37/0), Harrison (38/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (151/3), Kanawha (210/2), Lewis (5/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (50/0), Marshall (27/0), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (36/2), Mingo (4/1), Monongalia (120/1), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (39/0), Pendleton (8/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (16/5), Putnam (32/0), Raleigh (14/1), Randolph (36/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (8/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (49/3), Wyoming (3/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. 

