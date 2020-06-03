Nearly 1,400 recoveries from COVID-19 in Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports six new cases of COVID-19.

As of 5 p.m., Wednesday, June 3, 2020, there have been 104,333 total confirmatory laboratory results received for the virus:

2,077 total confirmed and probable cases

1,398 recoveries

78 deaths

The cumulative percent positive test is 1.99%.

Cases confirmed by lab test/probable case per county: Barbour (8/0), Berkeley (315/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (65/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (6/0), Fayette (52/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (31/0), Hancock (17/2), Hardy (39/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (137/0), Jefferson (194/5), Kanawha (228/2), Lewis (9/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (19/0), Marion (50/1), Marshall (30/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (45/2), Mingo (6/2), Monongalia (124/11), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (9/0), Ohio (47/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (37/1), Raleigh (16/1), Randolph (132/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (102/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (2/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Marshall and Monongalia counties in this report.

