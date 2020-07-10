Coronavirus Updates

56 new cases of the virus reported, recoveries are up as well in the Mountain State

by: Joey Stipek

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 56 new cases of COVID-19.

As of 10 a.m., on July 10, 2020,  there have been 199,383 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 3,882 total cases and 95 deaths.

The cumulative percent positive rate is 1.95% and the daily percent positive rate is 3.86%

There have been more than 131 positive cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours as reported by DHHR. There have been 2,713 recoveries from the virus.

Daily confirmed cases hospital as of July 9, 2020: 50

Daily confirmed cases ICU as of July 9, 2020: 15

Daily confirmed cases ventilator as of July 9, 2020: 6

Cases per county as confirmed by lab test/probable case: Barbour (18/0), Berkeley (502/18), Boone (30/0), Braxton (4/0), Brooke (18/1), Cabell (184/6), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (11/0), Fayette (79/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (17/1), Greenbrier (69/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (32/3), Hardy (45/1), Harrison (108/0), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (247/5), Kanawha (377/12), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (10/0), Logan (33/0), Marion (95/3), Marshall (54/1), Mason (23/0), McDowell (7/0), Mercer (61/0), Mineral (60/2), Mingo (25/2), Monongalia (416/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (15/1), Ohio (125/0), Pendleton (13/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (36/1), Preston (78/16), Putnam (80/1), Raleigh (68/3), Randolph (175/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (20/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (9/0), Upshur (22/1), Wayne (121/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (28/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (157/9), Wyoming (7/0).

