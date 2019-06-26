New Clendenin mayor gets kid friendly tips for town

Clendenin, W. Va. (WOWK) We told you earlier tonight the town of Clendenin had a new mayor sworn in tonight. But what we didn’t tell you is she already got some marching orders from a special guest and one of her youngest constituents.



“Mayor, why don’t we try getting kid friendly restaurants that don’t cost a lot of money,” read Kay Summers. “That’s a good question. We need a playground for kids of all sizes. Team, we have a lot of work to do and this is going to be a priority to answer these questions.”



John Wilson is an upcoming fifth grader at Clendenin Bridge Elementary. He had a few more suggestions for his new mayor including the need for a swimming pool in town and an arcade, just for good measure.

