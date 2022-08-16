(WANE) – A new Girl Scouts cookie is in the oven.

Raspberry Rally will be available for the 2023 Girl Scouts cookie season, the organization announced Tuesday.

The thin, crispy cookie is “infused with raspberry flavor” and dipped in a chocolate coating, the Girl Scouts said. It is a “sister” cookie to the Thin Mints, the organization added.

Raspberry Rally will only available through online sale and direct shipment. The Girl Scouts said it hopes to enhance girls’ “e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills” that way.

Proceeds from Girl Scout cookies sold in-person and online directly benefit the local troops.

The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond will kick off its cookie season on Jan. 5 2023. To sign up for notifications of when the cookies go on sale, visit their website. For more on the Girl Scouts, visit bdgsc.org.