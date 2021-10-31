New Governor’s Cup marching band award claimed by Cabell Midland High School

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Marching bands in West Virginia have a new trophy to compete for called the Governor’s Cup.

The West Virginia Governor’s Cup for Marching Band

The cup was hand delivered before the contest in Barbour County on Saturday by Governor Jim Justice with a visit by his famed pet bulldog Babydog.

Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) hand delivers the Governor’s Cup to Philip-Barbour High School for the marching band competition

Saturday was the final statewide marching band contest for the season at Philip-Barbour High School. Several schools from the WOWK-TV viewing area performed including Cabell Midland, Hurricane, Clay County, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South and Spring Valley.

The new award comes at the end of a circuit of competitions that were spread out across the state this fall to give the bands more exposure and invite more participation in marching arts for students.

The Cabell Midland Marching Knights perform at Philip Barbour High School 10-30-2021

“These kids work just as hard as our football and basketball teams, and they should be absolutely awarded in every way and celebrated in every way. And I am 100 percent behind what they do, and I’m gonna stay rock solid there,” said Gov. Justice.

The Hurricane High School Marching Band performs at Philip Barbour High School 10-30-2021



After a series of 10 shows across the Mountain State this fall, Cabell Midland won the Governor’s Cup, with the runner-up being Hurricane and second runner-up being Greenbrier East.

The Spring Valley High School Marching Timberwolves perform at Philip Barbour High School 10-30-2021