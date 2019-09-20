New hotel in Huntington is first of its kind for the state

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Local residents and community leaders in Huntington are celebrating a land mark achievement for the hospitality industry in West Virginia.

The Double Tree in Huntington hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with the local community this afternoon.

It is the first Double Tree Hotel in the state of West Virginia.

The hotel was originally built in 1971 as a Holiday Inn and went through many different owners over years.

The hotel has been completely renovated, and many hope it brings new energy to downtown Huntington.

“I think bringing life back into the Old Pullman and converting it into the double tree will help Huntington on that path to revitalization,” said Rick Dinan, Double Tree Huntington.



The hotel officially opened its doors on May 10.

