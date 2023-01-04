MOORESVILLE, NC — Lightning stuck uncomfortably close to the NASCAR race shop of one of the legends of motorsports Wednesday morning. Cameras outside of JR Motorsports show lightning causing sparks in the lot of the shop owned by Dale Earnhardt Junior.

Lightning strikes close to JR Motorsports shop in Mooresville, NC on Wednesday, Jan 4, 2023 Photo: @JRMotorsports

A round of strong storms moved through the area and lightning hit behind the building causing a shower of sparks to fly. Other views seen in subsequent video clips show a pickup truck behind the shop getting stuck with lightning instantly hopping to a nearby nearby fence and sparks flew along the fence span.

Storms in the Charlotte-Mooresville area at the time of the lightning strike

The results were breathtaking and a reminder of why it’s critical to remember the phrase, “when thunder roars, go indoors.”