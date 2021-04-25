New middle school to be built next to Roane County High School

SPENCER, WV (WOWK) — On Sunday afternoon the town of Spencer was bustling with people enjoying the outdoors.

The town will soon be getting a new middle school to replace the current Spencer Middle School thanks to a recent decision by the School Building Authority to award the school district $13.95 million.

Roane County was up against Kanawha County Schools and 28 others all vying for the more than $70 million the SBA awarded for different school improvement projects.

“This was our third try at getting funding for this particular project and each time you go you hope you’re putting your best effort in whatever you can in trying to impress the School Building Authority that this is a needed project, that this is something that they should fund — but you know you are not the only one there,” said Dr. Richard Duncan, superintendent of Roane County Schools.

Duncan says the new building will be smaller to better serve their rural population which has lost students like many school districts across the state.

Most of the locals will tell you they graduated from Spencer Middle School, but it’s time for a new one.

One man approached by 13 News said the school floods every time there’s high rain.

Russell Stump is a high school teacher at Roane County High School.

“The building that they’re using now, most of it was constructed in 1950, and it was the same building I went to high school in and I graduated nearly 50 years ago,” said Stump.

Duncan says the new middle school will hold 375 students and will have modern hands-on spaces for students to work in.

“So that it’s not just a traditional classroom that the students are in all day but they’re actually able to work on things, build things, make things,” said Duncan.

The students at Roane County High School should prepare for construction in the near future.

The new middle school should be completed by the 2023-2024 school year.

