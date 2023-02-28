(WOWK) — March will start on a very warm note. Wednesday, March 1, brings another good chance to get outdoors but by late Wednesday we should be seeing showers and even some storms moving through the region. See model output below for ideas on timing and placement of rain late Wednesday.

Highs temperatures will soar once again on Wednesday with temperatures reaching into the mid 70s. The normal highs run around 51 degrees.

Predictor model temperature output for Wednesday afternoon

More rain comes along on Thursday night and also on Friday. Amounts across the entire span of Wednesday night through Saturday can be close to 3 inches of rain in some areas.

Predictor model output for rainfall through Saturday night

Winds will likely be an issue on Friday. Gusts will jump to 40-45 mph with a few spots possibly even seeing stronger gusts.

Predictor model wind gusts for Friday afternoon in mph

After the Friday cold front, temperatures drop back to just below normal for the weekend.

