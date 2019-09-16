New mural brings gateway to Charleston’s West Side to life

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A new mural is being painted on Gardner’s Dry Cleaners on Charleston’s West Side.

The West Side Gateway Mural project began September 12th and is expected to take about 3 weeks to finish.

The artist chosen for the project is Dan Toro, a talented artist from Wyoming. He has been a featured mural artist for over 20 projects in Wyoming, Utah, Virginia, and more. Now, his artwork will soon be up in the Capitol City.

“I think it’s going to be a unique perspective that draws you closer to this area”, says Toro.

The mural concept is a working man taking his lunch break while day dreaming. In addition to the larger picture, he plans to feature a pattern that will be unique to Charleston.

The city believes the mural will be another initiative to enhance the West Side and add to the growth of the area.

“We fully believe Dan’s work is going to be something that not only people will be stopping by to get their picture taken in front of like they do with a lot of other murals in the town, but will become an icon for our city”, says executive director of Charleston City Streets Ric Cavender.

Until the project is completed, you can expect to see Dan on the corner of Pennsylvania Ave. and Washington Street West working throughout the day. And sometimes… throughout the night.