New Program Creates Jobs for Teens on Charleston’s West Side

CHARLESTON, W. Va (WOWK) — A new program is putting Charleston youth to work in local businesses across the city’s West Side.

It’s called the West Side Entrepreneurship Program and it is made possible thanks to funding from the Kanawha Valley Council of Philanthropy. The program is a partnership between Step-By-Step, Risen City Church, the Bob Burdette Center, and the Charleston Police Department.

The program was designed to give teens from the West Side a chance to work for their own money, by partnering those teens with local businesses within their community.

Participants work twice at week and receive a stipend for their work. They also have the opportunity to continue their internship, and continue to get paid, throughout the school year.

Capital Insurance Group, Kash Kuttz Barber Shop, KinshipGoods, Base Camp Printing Company, Dem Two Brothers, Charleston Department Store, and Pile Hardware Company are the locations where students can work.