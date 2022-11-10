FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, multiple brush fires across Southern West Virginia began to rage due to dryer conditions and high winds.

While other fires across the region have cleared, there is still a large brush fire in the Wild Rock area of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

According to Dave Bieri with the National Park Service (NPS), the fire started Wednesday at Teays Landing, just north of the New River Gorge Bridge. As of this morning, the fire is covering an estimated 200 acres.

Bieri said there was significant fire activity through the night with lower humidity levels in the region. Some structures in the Wild Rock area are being threatened, and that Wednesday’s efforts were concentrated on protection of such buildings.

Today, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, multiple NPS crews from the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve and Shenandoah National Park will be on scene along with local fire departments doing additional structure protection.

StormTracker59 Fire & Smoke Map

A state fire crew from Pennsylvania was also sent to the area to aid in any further extinguishing.

According to Bieri, they are expecting weather conditions today to be favorable for fire spread, but are hoping possible rain and higher humidity levels later into the evening and Friday morning could help fight the spread.