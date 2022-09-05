GLEN JEAN, WV (WOWK) – The New River Gorge National Park and Preserve’s fall operating hours will go into effect, Tuesday, Sept. 6.

According to the park’s acting superintendent, Jason Newman, the overall park will remain open 24 hours a day, however, certain access roads and area may be closed if flooding or storms make conditions hazardous.

Newman says the Canyon Rim Visitor Center in Lansing and the Sandstone Visitor Center in Sandstone will be open seven days a week throughout the fall season between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The Thurmond Visitor Center and the Grandview Visitor Center will both only be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through the end of October.

Park officials say all other facilities, including campgrounds, parking lots, boat launches, and most roads and trails will remain open throughout the fall season.

Any long-term or temporary closures due to hazardous weather will be posted on the park’s webpage under the “Alerts” tab, and will be announced on the park’s social media.

“Autumn is an amazing time to explore parks,” said Newman. The changing colors of the fall leaves draw people from bear and far to see the beauty of the gorge, but this time of year is a fun time to explore the history of this area. Rich stories of people and communities can be found around every bend of the gorge. Special events like Hidden History Happenings highlight this region’s heritage.”

Hidden History Happenings is a special event at sites throughout southern West Virginia between Sept. 16 and Sept. 25, park officials say. Newman says ranger-guided walks and talks will also continue throughout the fall season.

For more information on the New River Gorge Park and Reserve and its schedule, visit the park website.