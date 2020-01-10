New substance and mental health facility now open

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – ‘Brighter Futures’ is a new facility that is now open on Main Street in Madison, for those struggling with substance abuse and mental health issues.

The new center is ran by physicians, social workers, and therapists; and is an extension of the Boone Memorial Hospital.

“Drugs are just running rampant and destroying family after family,” says Brent Tomblin, Executive Director of Brighter Futures. “So being a hospital, we should be at the forefront of trying to tackle this problem; so we put our heads together and developed this program.”

“It’s really exciting,” says Richard Knapp, Medical Director of Brighter Futures. “We will do it correctly, we will do it right, and follow every protocol we can; while addressing an urgent need throughout the community and the state.”

‘Brighter Futures’ is not only for Boone County residents, but anyone struggling with addiction in West Virginia.

If you are seeking help, you can contact the Boone Memorial Hospital to make an appointment with Brighter Futures.