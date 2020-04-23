New U.S. Customs building to come to Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two aircraft hangers at Yeager Airport were torn down Thursday to make room for a new addition.

A U.S. Customs and Border building is now in the works at the airport. The new addition will increase safety for the border patrol officer and clear planes more efficiently and safely.

Yeager is currently the only port of entry into the United States in West Virginia. But according to James Mason, assistant airport director, this is just another step in the right direction.

“This means the future for Yeager is quite bright. Becoming an international airport, we already do that function, but this gives us the ability to increase our effectiveness with our international travel.” exclaimed Mason.

Construction on the building is set to start in Summer 2020.

