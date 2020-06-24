New York City Marathon canceled because of pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) – This year’s New York City Marathon has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The race was scheduled to take place on Nov. 1. Organizers said they made the decision to cancel because of “coronavirus-related health and safety concerns for runners, spectators, volunteers, staff, and the many partners and communities that support the event.”

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio praised the decision and said he looked forward to hosting the 50th running of the race in 2021.

