New York woman found strangled to death in her bed

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. – A 27-year-old student has been found strangled in the Long Island home she shares with her parents.

What happened in a bedroom inside this South Farmingdale home? A question Long Island Police Department is still trying to answer.

27-year-old Kelly Bretana Owen was a nursing student and a mother to a 6-year-old girl.

Owen failed to show up at her daughter’s after school program, so her parents came home looking for her, and found her on her bed unresponsive.

According to the medical examiner, Owen died by criminal asphyxiation.

“We looked at the house,” says Lieutenant Stephen Fitzpatrick. “There’s no obvious signs of a break in. We’ve scoured the area, we’re looking into her past, anyone who knows her.”