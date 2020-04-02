Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 2, 2020

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – As coronavirus cases rise rapidly, hospitals are hitting maximum capacity.

President Trump announced Tuesday FEMA will build two field hospitals in Louisiana, and even more beds will become available to struggling states due to sweeping regulatory changes at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure reports.

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence listens. Trump’s diverging viewpoints on the coronavirus and China have generated finger-pointing by both Beijing and Washington, and that is further destabilizing a critical relationship between countries with the world’s two largest economies and militaries. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

ZOOM SECURITY: “Zoom bombing” is the newest term to enter the public lexicon thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the FBI is sending a warning to consumers. WOOD’s Casey Jones joins the conversation.

BUSINESS DEBATE: A spokesperson for Colorado’s top health department tells the Problem Solvers “Hobby Lobby has not been deemed essential, so they should not be open.” Despite that, a majority of the craft chain’s stores remain open up and down the Front Range as of Tuesday evening. KDVR’s Alex Rose reports.

VIRTUAL NASCAR: The sights and sounds are similar. But this isn’t your typical NASCAR race. Thanks to eNASCAR iRacing, NASCAR fans can still enjoy watching their favorite drivers on Sunday. While the broadcasts may be new to television, virtual racing has been around a while. WKRG’s Robby Baker reports.

The grandstands are empty overlooking pit lane at the IndyCar Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Fla., Friday, March 13, 2020 in St. Petersburg, Fla. NASCAR and IndyCar have postponed their weekend schedules at Atlanta Motor Speedway and St. Petersburg, Florida, due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times via AP)/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

