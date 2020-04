Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 23, 2020

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – More than 4.4 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week as job cuts escalated across an economy that remains all but shut down, the government said Thursday.

Roughly 26 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the five weeks since the coronavirus outbreak began forcing millions of employers to close their doors.

A masked worker at this state WIN job center in Pearl, Miss., holds an unemployment benefit application form as she waits for a client, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The job centers lobbies are closed statewide to prevent the spread of COVID-19. However the continuing growth of unemployment demands and now additional assistance for self-employed, church employees, gig workers, and others who were previously ineligible for unemployment assistance has drawn some people to the centers for information and to obtain and submit unemployment benefit applications. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Other stories in today’s show:

SUMMER & COVID-19: Harnessing the fast moving COVID-19 is challenging for researchers who are trying to connect the data as the deadly respiratory virus pushes forward. WTNH’s Jocelyn Maminta reports.

People wait for a distribution of masks and food from the Rev. Al Sharpton in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, after a new state mandate was issued requiring residents to wear face coverings in public due to COVID-19, Saturday, April 18, 2020. “Inner-city residents must follow this mandate to ensure public health and safety,” said Sharpton. The latest Associated Press analysis of available data shows that nearly one-third of those who have died from the coronavirus are African American, even though blacks are only about 14% of the population. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

CRUISE REFUNDS: A lot of businesses were forced to close during the coronavirus pandemic, and most of them remain closed. Carnival Cruise Line was forced to cancel cruises, and thousands of people are still waiting on refunds for those canceled vacations. WKRG’s Cherish Lombard reports.

In this Monday, May 19, 2014 photo, the Carnival Cruise Lines ship Ecstasy leaves the Port of Miami as it passes Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

VIRAL POSTS: An Ohio man’s family is using his tragic death from coronavirus as a stern reminder to take the threat seriously. This after Facebook posts he wrote downplaying the outbreak went viral online. WCMH’s Kristine Varkony joins the conversation.

