Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 30, 2020

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – More than 3.8 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week as the U.S. economy slid further into a crisis that is becoming the most devastating since the 1930s.

A man walks past a closed business, Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Chagrin Falls, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Other stories in today’s show:

MORE PROTESTS: Hundreds of protesters have converged at the Capitol Building Thursday to show their opposition to the extension of Michigan’s state of emergency and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-home order. WOOD’s Leon Hendrix reports.

Hundreds listening to speaker on the steps of the state Capitol. Few masks and little social distancing. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/f305C6HlFC — Leon Hendrix (@LeonHendrix) April 30, 2020

TEXAS REOPENS: Texas Governor Greg Abbott says restaurants, retailers and businesses can reopen on Friday in his state. Some Texas lawmakers fear it’s too soon; others say it’s up to Texas to lead the way for the rest of the nation. Washington reporter Anna Wiernicki reports.

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks at a press conference about the state’s coronavirus response at the Texas State Capitol on April 10, 2020. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

BEACHES REOPEN: In accordance with the new Safer at Home Order recently issued by Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health, the City of Gulf Shores will reopen beaches and certain facilities. WKRG’s Debbie Williams reports.

