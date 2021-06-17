Nexstar celebrates 25 years with ‘Day of Caring’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – 13 News celebrated our parent company Nexstar’s 25th anniversary by giving back to the community.

We teamed up with Mountain Mission and Piggly Wiggly for a food drive to help feed kids in need this summer.

Summer programs feed kids during the weekday, but not on the weekends. This is where the food drive comes in handy by filling the gap to make sure kids eat all seven days of the week.

To celebrate Nexstar’s 25th Founder’s Day, 13 News personalities were at all of four of the Piggly Wiggly’s throughout the area helping collect items to give back to the community.

“A very generous community without a doubt. They really step up and really make a difference. I just can’t say enough about the people here in this community,” Jeff Joseph, Store owner of the Bigley Piggly Wiggly said.

People could buy a $10 or $20 food bag stuffed with items like canned vegetables and fruit, mac and cheese, cereal and other nonperishable items. They also could give cash donations.

Thanks to you, we collected $2,000 dollars in cash and 500 food bags.

“This is such a small part and we do it couple of times a year to help fill their pantries and just help the people who are less fortunate,” Rick Joseph, Owner Piggly Wiggly in Kanawha City said.

About one in six adults and one in four children are food insecure across West Virginia. Members of Mountain Mission say people shouldn’t be embarrassed about asking for help.

“A lot of times it’s their first time coming in and so we know how that is, we’re gentle with that we want to make them feel comfortable,” Jay Humphreys, Operations Manager for Mountain Mission said.

This is Piggly Wiggly’s fourth year hosting this food drive, but certainly won’t be the last.

“Hunger doesn’t care whether it’s the weekday, weekend or whatever. So it’s just something we feel like we need to do to make sure no one goes hungry over the weekend,” Chris Akers, Community Resource Manager for Mountain Mission said.

If you need food, it will be distributed every Friday. Mountain Missions says it’s best to call first instead of just showing up.