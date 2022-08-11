(KTLA) – Actress Anne Heche is now being investigated for felony driving under the influence after a fiery crash in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles last week, the Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday.

The crash was originally investigated as a misdemeanor, but the case was updated to a felony after a victim came forward, Officer Annie Hernandez told Nexstar’s KTLA.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Heche was under the influence of cocaine and possibly other drugs.

The crash occurred on Aug. 5 when witnesses saw Heche’s car speeding through city streets before crashing in a two-story house and starting a fire.

Heche had to be extricated from the wreckage. It took firefighters more than an hour to extinguish the fire, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Video showed Heche’s blue Mini Cooper Clubman being towed out of the home, with a woman sitting up on a stretcher and struggling as firefighters put her in an ambulance.

Heche remained hospitalized and on a ventilator Thursday.

“Shortly after the accident, Anne became unconscious, slipping into a coma and is in critical condition,” spokeswoman Heather Duffy Boylston said in an email to the Associated Press, adding that Heche suffered a “significant” pulmonary (lung) injury that requires mechanical ventilation, as well as “burns that require surgical intervention.”

No further details were provided by Duffy Boylston, who is Heche’s friend and podcast partner.

A native of Ohio, Heche first came to prominence on the NBC soap opera “Another World” from 1987 to 1991, for which she won a Daytime Emmy Award.

Her film career took off in the late 1990s, with Heche playing opposite stars including Johnny Depp (“Donnie Brasco”) and Harrison Ford (“Six Days, Seven Nights”).

In a 2001 memoir, “Call Me Crazy,” Heche talked about her lifelong struggles with mental health and a childhood of abuse.

She was married to camera operator Coleman Laffoon from 2001 to 2009. The two had a son together. She had another son during a relationship with actor James Tupper, her co-star on the TV series “Men In Trees.”

Heche has worked consistently in smaller films, on Broadway, and on TV shows in the past two decades. She recently had recurring roles on the network series “Chicago P.D.” and “All Rise,” and competed as a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.