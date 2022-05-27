MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A former Lyft driver is shaken after an alarming incident when police say several customers assaulted her and vandalized her car.

Jacquelyn Shanks said it happened Sunday.

“I’m still shaken right now talking about this,” she said. “Why do they think that was okay to vandalize my vehicle?”

Shanks said the three riders, a man and two women, were angry because it took her an hour to pick them up in south Memphis. She said that’s because they requested the ride around 3 a.m. and there weren’t many drivers out.

“They started yelling [when they got in the car],” she said. “I told them I was not going to deal with the disrespect and that I was canceling the ride and that they needed to exit my vehicle… They told me that they were not getting out. They got very belligerent.”

Fearing things would continue to escalate, Shanks got out of the car and called 911. That’s when she claims the man spit in her face while the women poured a drink on her seats, dashboard and console allegedly causing hundreds of dollars in damage.

“I’ve had other issues with passengers being angry but I’ve never had anyone do this,” Shanks said.

The riders walked away and were gone when police arrived. Investigators have been looking for them since the incident happened.

“At least they didn’t harm me worse than spitting on me,” Shanks said. “They could have done worse.”

There’s a chance the rider who ordered the Lyft can be tracked down through her information in the app. Nexstar’s WREG asked Lyft about this but haven’t gotten an answer.

Shanks said she no longer drives for Lyft.

A Lyft spokesperson addressed Shanks’ situation in a statement, saying, “Safety is fundamental to Lyft, and the behavior described is deeply concerning. We’ve reached out to the driver to offer our support, have permanently removed the rider account from the Lyft community, and stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation.”