Best deals on Amazon now that Prime Day has ended

Prime Day is officially over and in the books. However, that doesn’t mean there won’t be any more deals until Black Friday. In fact, if you’re a savvy shopper, you can score big with new and extended sales that are hoping to take advantage of the residual Prime Day spending mania.

However, you may need a little help navigating your way through the expansive selection of merchandise on Amazon to find quality products that are still on sale. To help save you time and quickly pinpoint the items you really want and need — such as wireless headphones or robotic vacuums — we’ve put together a list of deals that are still live on Amazon the day after Prime Day.

Best post-Prime Day deals

JBL Live 460NC Wireless On-Ear Noise-Canceling Headphones: 50% off

These on-ear noise-canceling headphones are from one of the top names in audio. Not only can they separate you from the world so you can hear without outside interference, they have an Ambient Aware mode that lets you hear the world around you when you need to be tuned into your environment.

Hamilton Beach ChefPrep 10-Cup Food Processor & Vegetable Chopper: 30% off

This food processor/vegetable chopper has a 10-cup capacity, making it suitable for a large family. It has six processing functions (chop, puree, slice, shred finely, shred coarsely and crinkle cut) and it comes with three attachments. The feed chute is large enough to fit an entire block of cheese.

Nest Wi-Fi Router with One Point: 45% off

Purchase includes one Nest Wi-Fi router and one Nest Wi-Fi point that work together to cover up to 3,800 square feet of space. The router and point are designed to handle up to 100 connected devices and stream multiple 4K videos. There are two ethernet ports on each router and a power adapter is included.

Cricut EasyPress 2 Heat Press Machine: 48% off

To get the most out of your Cricut, consider this handy device. The heat press is made to quickly transfer graphics to items such as T-shirts, tote bags, aprons and more. The unit has a precise temperature control and can operate at up to 400 degrees. The compact design makes it easy to store.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: 40% off

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K offers a truly cinematic streaming experience. It gives you UHD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+. Once you plug this into your regular TV, it provides you with access to over one million movies and TV episodes from all your favorite services. The included Alexa remote allows you to call up shows and control your home with your voice.

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum: 40% off

If you’ve ever wondered if a robotic vacuum is right for you, this Roomba is a great model with a number of impressive features. The three-stage cleaning system, combined with the dual multi-surface brushes and the edge-sweeping brushes, deliver remarkable cleaning power. This smart vacuum learns your cleaning schedules and delivers additional attention to dirtier areas of your home to deliver a thorough cleaning.

Shark Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum: 31% off

For people who prefer the unmatched power of an upright vacuum, Shark’s TruePet model has a HEPA filter with an anti-allergen seal that traps 99.9% of allergens. The swivel steering provides greater maneuverability, while the LED headlights let you see exactly what you’re cleaning.

LG Tone Style Wireless Stereo Neckband Earbuds: 43% off

Some people prefer a neckband to the traditional headphone design. LG made this innovative set of earbuds for those individuals. The long battery life gives you up to eight hours of talk or music time, while the unit can operate in standby mode for up to 18 days. The dual microphones ensure your conversations are crisp and clear.

Amazon Fire TV 65-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV: 40% off

If you’ve been waiting for a great sale on TVs, now’s your time to buy. This 65-inch model is 40% off and has everything you need. Besides a crisp picture and rich audio, this model has built-in Alexa for remoteless control. It comes ready to stream but also has three HDMI inputs, so you can connect cable, satellite and video game consoles.

Breville Juice Fountain Cold Centrifugal Juicer: 20% off

Eating healthy can be tough. Breville’s high-performance juicer, however, has a cold extraction system that makes it easy. With the 850-watt motor, you can juice even the toughest fruits and vegetables without effort in seconds. The extra-wide chute lets you feed in whole foods without the need for pre-cutting.

JBL Clip 4 Portable Speaker: 38% off

JBL’s Clip 4 is a compact portable speaker that provides impressively rich audio, no matter where you go. The clip-on feature makes it extremely portable, while the IP67 rating means it’s both dustproof and waterproof. The Bluetooth connectivity lets you stream from any nearby device, so you can liven up the atmosphere with your favorite playlists.

Google Pixel Buds: 20% off

Google’s answer to Apple’s AirPods is an impressive and affordable offering. This pair of earbuds has a dynamic speaker that delivers high-quality audio. It comes with a selection of three eartips, so you can create a customized comfortable fit. The flush-to-ear design makes them a stylish option, while the one-tap pairing makes the Pixel Buds effortless to set up.

PetSafe CozyUp Folding Dog Stairs: 41% off

These folding stairs are for pet owners with a tiny animal who needs help reaching the bed or couch. They can support pets that weigh up to 150 pounds and have no-skid feet as well as fabric tread covers to keep the steps secure while your pet uses them.

