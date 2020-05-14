Nexstar NASCAR pre-race specials to stream 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday

Nexstar will produce two live one-hour pre-race specials ahead of the Sunday, May 17, 2020, Darlington Race and the Sunday, May 24, 2020, Coca Cola 600 series in Charlotte. These will stream on WOWK from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m and is sponsored by Wolf Williams & Reynolds.

The specials are being produced WGHP in Greensboro & WJZY in Charlotte will provide the majority of the program will include:

Nuts and Bolts: How we get back to racing from COVID-19.

Back from a horrific crash: Ryan Newman steps back into the driver’s seat for the first time since the Daytona 500 and the world will be watching.

Safety first: How NASCAR plans to hit the track while keeping pit crews and drivers safe during this pandemic.

Amidst the absence of live track racing, I-racing hit it big while the sport closed down.

Community first, Richard Childress selling a Dale Earnhardt car to supply PPE to first responders and race teams pitching in to make face shields for front line workers.

What goes into making the first live team sporting event in more than two months happen?

Two races a week? No problem, says the King! Richard Petty talks about how they used to do it all the time.

Drivers talk about getting back on the track, safety, and racing without fans.

