Next round of storms: midweek

(WOWK) — It’s been a dry stretch of days and that run of dry weather will continue until about Wednesday. That’s when we should see a new round of showers and storms coming in from the west.

A few of the storms late Wednesday could be severe.

Severe storm risk outlook areas for Wednesday

The main risk of severe storms would be for wind. There is a small chance of hail and the tornado risk is very low but is not zero.

Wednesday severe storm risks

Meanwhile Tropical Storm Nicholas is still churning off the coast of Texas. It should make landfall on Tuesday.

Projected path of travel of Tropical Storm Nicholas as of Monday night 9-13-2021

Nicholas will be a large rain maker with as much as 10 inches of rain showing up on models along parts of the Texas coastal areas. It is not expected to bring us showers or storms as of Monday night’s forecast.

Rainfall model output for Tropical Storm Nicholas

Locally, temperatures stay warm all week into the weekend. Once the storms fade late Wednesday, we have the chance of scattered showers and storms in the afternoons due to heat and humidity. The chances are small but there should be some pop up storms around.

