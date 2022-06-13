CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — In this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, Mark Curtis discusses gun violence, gas prices, and the death of Deputy Sheriff Tom Baker.

In Segment One, Mark sits down with Rodney Miller and talks about the death of Nicholas County Deputy Sheriff Tom Baker.

In Segment Two, Green Power CEO joins us to talk about his company’s move to West Virginia.

In Segment Three, the Secretary of Economic Development joins us to talk about Green Power, Nucor Steel, and other economic development projects.

And in our final segment, Mark has a chat with (D) Jim Barach. We had his (R) opponent Chris Pritt on last week, so we give Barach equal opportunity.