Nicholas County woman faces murder charges

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Nicholas County woman faces murder charges for allegedly shooting her husband.

Investigators say 32-year-old Alicia Drennen shot and killed her husband, 32-year-old Bernard Drennen during a domestic dispute this morning at their home in Swiss.

Mrs. Drennen was arraigned and booked into the central regional jail.

