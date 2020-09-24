NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Nicholas County woman faces murder charges for allegedly shooting her husband.

Investigators say 32-year-old Alicia Drennen shot and killed her husband, 32-year-old Bernard Drennen during a domestic dispute this morning at their home in Swiss.

Mrs. Drennen was arraigned and booked into the central regional jail.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

