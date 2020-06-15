Nina West teams up with Lane Bryant for Pride

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — Like everything else, Pride will be a little different this year, but the message and spirit is just as strong.

This month, clothing company Lane Bryant is celebrating Pride with a little help from Columbus’ own Nina West. Nina is the 2020 Pride spokesperson for the brand and couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity.

Nina is also thrilled by the official Nina West t-shirt.

“First, they ask me to be a spokesperson. Then, they say we’re doing a Nina West t-shirt,” said Nina. “I’m honored like I’m dumbfounded. I mean, talk about upping the ante.”

Five dollars from every sale of the “All for Love” Nina West t-shirt will go to the Nina West Foundation, supporting LGBTQIA youth programming and organizations.

Nina is also excited for the campaign’s message.

“The slogan for this campaign is ‘Say it with love’, which especially right now is a fitting slogan for the world we find ourselves in. I think it’s really important that we remind ourselves that we have value and we have worth. Sometimes, saying it with love is through action and sometimes saying it with love is through listening and sometimes saying it with love is just by showing up,” said Nina.

Nina West t-shirts are available in store and online.

Purchases from the Lane Bryant Pride collection benefits GLSEN, a national education organization working to create safe and inclusive K-12 schools for all, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

