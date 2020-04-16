Nine new cases of COVID-19 at Charleston nursing home

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is reporting a new cluster of COVID-19 of nine more patients at the Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

One hospitalized patient had previously tested positive.

“We’ve been talking about a surge, and we’re seeing it,” according to Dr. Sherri Young, executive director and health officer with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

More test results from the nursing home are pending results.

This is a developing story. Check with WOWK for further developments.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.