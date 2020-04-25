Nintendo reveals breach of 160k accounts

REDMOND, WA (CNN) – Nintendo is revealing 160,000 accounts were breached since the beginning of April.
On Friday, the company announced hackers used gamers’ Nintendo Network IDs without permission. A Nintendo Network ID is a unique username and password used mainly with older consoles — like the Wii and Nintendo 3DS.
Hackers were able to see users’ date of births and email addresses and access payment services linked to those accounts.
Nintendo says no credit card information was exposed.
But it is encouraging customers to check their purchase history for unauthorized transactions.
The company is emailing affected accounts, urging users to change their password.
